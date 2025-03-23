Natixis Advisors LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 29,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $1,917,057.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,309.54. This trade represents a 39.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,360 shares of company stock valued at $16,006,428 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

RYAN opened at $71.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.98. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.48 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. Equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

