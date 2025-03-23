Natixis Advisors LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 228,904 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Onto Innovation worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 532.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $4,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,139,343.48. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,715. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,182,185. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 1.4 %

ONTO opened at $135.73 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.47 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.88.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

