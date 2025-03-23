Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $173.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.19 and a 200 day moving average of $176.73. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.69 and a 1 year high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

