Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,306 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Shares of DOX opened at $88.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.16.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

