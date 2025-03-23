Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,289,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,849,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,092,000 after purchasing an additional 457,220 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Fluor by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,252,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,792,000 after purchasing an additional 412,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $13,130,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLR opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FLR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fluor from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W lowered Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

