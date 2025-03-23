Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 324.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $119.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.27. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.44, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,167. This represents a 9.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $212,168.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,486.50. This represents a 14.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $2,912,212. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.19.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

