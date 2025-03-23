Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -558.41 and a beta of 0.57. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $79.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is -1,471.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

