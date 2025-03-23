Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FMC worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 90.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

FMC Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,980. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,107. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

