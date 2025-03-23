Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 130,279 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 197.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,279 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $20.33 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.