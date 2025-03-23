Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 2,034 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of AGCO worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $858,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AGCO. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

AGCO Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AGCO opened at $93.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $84.35 and a 12-month high of $125.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.69.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.39%.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.