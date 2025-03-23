Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,684.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 741,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,671,000 after acquiring an additional 700,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,453,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,840,000 after purchasing an additional 673,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,109,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,423,000 after buying an additional 376,254 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 933,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,364,000 after buying an additional 144,188 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 234.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 139,112 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $35.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.07. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $45.29.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 119.44%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.