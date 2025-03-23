Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 1,212.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trex from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Trex from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Insider Activity at Trex

In related news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at $105,505.40. This represents a 45.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trex Trading Down 0.4 %

TREX opened at $59.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.99. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.75 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

