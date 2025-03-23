Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,969 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,410.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Baird R W raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $62.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $85.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

