Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 154,209 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

