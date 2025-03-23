Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 11,975 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,975 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 155.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,454,000 after buying an additional 1,010,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 9.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 400,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,012,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

JD.com Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

