Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 14,576 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,576 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $126.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.49 and a 52 week high of $212.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Builders FirstSource

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.