Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 278 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $134.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.92 and its 200 day moving average is $137.56.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.