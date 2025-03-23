Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 777 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,210,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,686,000 after buying an additional 210,151 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 745,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,945,000 after purchasing an additional 116,090 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $106.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.61 and a 200-day moving average of $122.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $152.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 97,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $12,101,150.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,689,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,839,038. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $809,436.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,309.91. This represents a 32.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 746,198 shares of company stock valued at $92,503,343 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Northland Securities upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Capmk upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

View Our Latest Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.