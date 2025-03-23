Northland Capmk Predicts Crane NXT’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:CXT)

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Crane NXT in a research report issued on Thursday, March 20th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Northland Capmk has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crane NXT’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Crane NXT’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities cut shares of Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

CXT opened at $52.94 on Friday. Crane NXT has a 1 year low of $52.02 and a 1 year high of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.24.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Crane NXT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Crane NXT by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Crane NXT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

