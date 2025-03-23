Northland Capmk Raises Earnings Estimates for Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BTM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.70 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Wednesday.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Bitcoin Depot has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $82.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of Bitcoin Depot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTM. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY increased its stake in Bitcoin Depot by 480.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 522,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 432,073 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its stake in Bitcoin Depot by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Bitcoin Depot by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 285,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 163,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

Further Reading

