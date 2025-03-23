NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBYGet Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter.

NBY stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.82.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.

