NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.5 %
NBY stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.82.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
- What is a Dividend King?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.