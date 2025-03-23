NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Waycross Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 428,654 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 7.5% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $57,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 145.9% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.51.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,109 shares of company stock worth $22,117,015. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

