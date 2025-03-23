NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,943 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.8% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,908,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,738,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,348 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 96,720,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 63,615,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,542,944,000 after acquiring an additional 186,761 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,109 shares of company stock valued at $22,117,015. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.