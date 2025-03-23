NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 145.9% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.18. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,109 shares of company stock worth $22,117,015. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

