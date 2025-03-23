NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $1,323,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,768,000. Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 5,908 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,109 shares of company stock worth $22,117,015. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.