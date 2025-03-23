Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stake Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,516,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,896 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,924,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,650,000 after buying an additional 1,328,326 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,492,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,204,000 after buying an additional 599,589 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,310,000 after buying an additional 503,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at $6,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. The trade was a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $34.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

View Our Latest Report on OPCH

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.