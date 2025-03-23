Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 3,761,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 1,335,890 shares.The stock last traded at $10.43 and had previously closed at $8.38.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OUST. Westpark Capital started coverage on Ouster in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Friday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Ouster to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.
Ouster Trading Up 31.9 %
The company has a market cap of $549.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94.
Ouster Company Profile
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
