Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,378,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,229,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 1,114.5% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 363,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 333,190 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 676,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after acquiring an additional 207,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Attessa Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,583,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $49.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.21.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

