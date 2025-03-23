Palisade Bio (PALI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Palisade Bio to post earnings of ($2.39) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:PALI opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. Palisade Bio has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $1.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is PALI-2108, a prodrug PDE4 inhibitor, currently under pre-clinical development as a therapeutic for patients living with inflammatory bowel diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease (CD), as well as develops PALI-1908, an oral, selective PDE4 inhibitor prodrug that is locally bioactivated in the terminal ileum of CD patients, currently in the research stage.

