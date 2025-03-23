Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Receives $14.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.20.
A number of analysts have commented on FNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of Paragon 28 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FNA
Insider Activity at Paragon 28
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paragon 28 during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.
Paragon 28 Stock Performance
Shares of Paragon 28 stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.54. Paragon 28 has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.50.
Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 37.90% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $71.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paragon 28 will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Paragon 28
Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Paragon 28
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.