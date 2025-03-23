Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Receives $14.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of analysts have commented on FNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of Paragon 28 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Activity at Paragon 28

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

In related news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 27,142 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $315,390.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,313,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,846,832.42. This trade represents a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,875,984 shares of company stock valued at $24,359,971. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paragon 28 during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Shares of Paragon 28 stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.54. Paragon 28 has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 37.90% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $71.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paragon 28 will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

