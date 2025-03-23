Paysign (PAYS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Paysign to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paysign Stock Down 0.8 %

PAYS stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Paysign has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $125.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Paysign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Paysign in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at Paysign

In other Paysign news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $176,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,075,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,229,310.54. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 231,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $765,228.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,859,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,442.26. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 927,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,039. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Paysign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paysign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.