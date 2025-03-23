Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives $22.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush set a $17.00 target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a market cap of $776.42 million, a PE ratio of 852.25 and a beta of 1.45. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,631,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after purchasing an additional 901,251 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,433,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,612,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,443,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 180,003 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

