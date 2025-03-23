PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Position Lessened by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,104 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,912 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 399,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,647,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 842,509 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PMVP opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.26.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

