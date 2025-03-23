Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives $123.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRAX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $175.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $117.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $37.12 on Thursday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.08.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 9,409.22% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Featured Stories

