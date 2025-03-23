Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) vs. Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD) Financial Contrast

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) and Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and Vasamed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 11.06% 21.68% 12.40% Vasamed N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pro-Dex and Vasamed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vasamed 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pro-Dex currently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.30%. Given Pro-Dex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pro-Dex is more favorable than Vasamed.

15.3% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. 47.5% of Pro-Dex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Vasamed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pro-Dex and Vasamed”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $61.00 million 2.62 $2.13 million $2.01 24.34 Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Vasamed.

Volatility & Risk

Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasamed has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Vasamed on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Vasamed

Vasamed Incorporated designs, licenses, manufactures, and distributes products, software, and services for assessing and managing hemodynamic health in the United States. It offers SensiLase PAD-IQ, which supports skin perfusion pressure, pulse volume recording, and ankle brachial index calculation for Doppler-obtained pressures; and Wound Imaging & SmartDraw wound measurement systems. The company also provides PAD-IQ Studycast that provides rapid transmission of diagnostic tests to vascular specialist for interpretation of results and medically indicated therapeutic intervention; and custom carrying case to secure and protect the PAD-IQ system. It serves clinicians and patients. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

