Q1 Earnings Estimate for Brunswick Issued By KeyCorp

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.75 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on Brunswick in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.62.
Brunswick Price Performance
Brunswick stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. Brunswick has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $96.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.54.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.
Brunswick Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.53%.
Insider Activity at Brunswick
In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,949.65. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1,073.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
