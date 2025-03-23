Q1 Earnings Estimate for CRBU Issued By HC Wainwright

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.34.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 1,290.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 859.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 21,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

