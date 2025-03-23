Q1 Earnings Estimate for TSE:BYD Issued By Cormark

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 20th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$285.00 to C$270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$282.00 to C$277.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$281.00 to C$286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$274.83.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$210.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$233.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$220.90. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$198.61 and a 52 week high of C$291.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.51, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

