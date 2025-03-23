Q1 Earnings Estimate for TSE:NEO Issued By Cormark

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NEO stock opened at C$9.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.14. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$5.67 and a 12 month high of C$9.80. The company has a market cap of C$275.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

