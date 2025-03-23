Q1 Earnings Forecast for CVE:NET Issued By Desjardins

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, March 20th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.
Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director François-Olivier Laplante bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.20 per share, with a total value of C$52,000.00. Also, Director Michael Aaron Zakuta acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$27,450.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 41,700 shares of company stock valued at $214,771.
About Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust
