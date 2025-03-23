Q1 Earnings Forecast for INKT Issued By William Blair

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for MiNK Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.75) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.70) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.69) EPS.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.12).

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

INKT stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.16.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

