Q1 Earnings Forecast for STOK Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.38. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $431.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.99. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

In related news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 10,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $90,011.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,353.51. The trade was a 6.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $33,674.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,550.54. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,532 shares of company stock valued at $143,332. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.