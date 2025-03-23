Q1 EPS Estimate for Trevi Therapeutics Lifted by Analyst

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trevi Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Trevi Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Trevi Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

TRVI stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $497.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $7.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, insider Farrell Simon sold 81,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $548,862.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,075. The trade was a 51.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Featured Stories

