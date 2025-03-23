Q1 EPS Estimates for Pyxis Oncology Boosted by HC Wainwright

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.38). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pyxis Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Pyxis Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYXS. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

