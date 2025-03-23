Q1 EPS Forecast for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Raised by Analyst

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $16.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.90 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $20.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $138.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day moving average is $121.70. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,681,000 after buying an additional 507,234 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $59,668,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,035,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,619,000 after acquiring an additional 320,724 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,827,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,076,000 after acquiring an additional 315,608 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 508,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,659,000 after acquiring an additional 296,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $185,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,522,550.75. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 4,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $695,093.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,587.54. The trade was a 36.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

