Q1 EPS Forecast for MiNK Therapeutics Decreased by Analyst

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.51). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

MiNK Therapeutics Trading Up 8.2 %

MiNK Therapeutics stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

MiNK Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:INKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12).

(Get Free Report)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.