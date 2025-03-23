Raymond James Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Dexterra Group stock opened at C$7.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46. The company has a market cap of C$490.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.25. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of C$5.13 and a 12 month high of C$8.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.18%.

In other Dexterra Group news, Director Mary Garden purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,971.00. Corporate insiders own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

