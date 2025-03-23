Renewi (LON:RWI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 857 ($11.07) and last traded at GBX 855 ($11.04), with a volume of 91385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 854 ($11.03).

Renewi Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £821.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 829.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 734.20.

Get Renewi alerts:

About Renewi

(Get Free Report)

About Renewi

Renewi is a leading international waste to product company that gives new life to used materials. The company employs 7,000 people working out of 174 operating sites across Europe. A market leader in Benelux, Renewi uses innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into secondary raw materials including paper, metal, plastic, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.