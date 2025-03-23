Research Analysts Set Expectations for Liquidia Q1 Earnings

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liquidia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 765.38% and a negative return on equity of 163.21%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million.

LQDA has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Liquidia from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Liquidia from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Liquidia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.07. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Liquidia by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Liquidia by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidia by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia

In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 16,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $193,109.54. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 573,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,570.84. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,259. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,245 shares of company stock valued at $843,326 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

