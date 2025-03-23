Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Resideo Technologies worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $157,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.